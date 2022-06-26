Beating out every miracle tortilla with Baby Jesus imprinted on it was an unbelievable victory at Lone Star Park on Friday that required some foal play and possibly some intervention from the Most High.

LSP in Grand Prairie, Texas, hosted a horse race for three-year-olds and up, and for most of the maiden race a four-year-old gelding named Moro Flyboy had a clear lead ahead of the rest of the competition, including a horse named “Heavenly Trump.”

As Flyboy, led by apprentice jockey Simon Camacho-Benitez, approached the final stretch of the race, the horse began to veer toward the track’s inside rail.

After flying too close to the sun, Moro Flyboy made contact with the rail and bucked Camacho-Benitez yards from the finish line, which gave way for Heavenly Trump to step up and steal the race (not like that).

The indisputable, Balaam-inspired act of God propelled Heavenly Trump to victory. Camacho-Benitez and Flyboy were reportedly unscathed after the incident.

“He’s all right. He had to go get a concussion test before he can be back,” said Camacho-Benitez’s agent, Bradley White, via DRF.

Atheists and Dems…your move.

