Chilling Trailer Drops For Taylor Sheridan’s New Western ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Taylor Sheridan, once again, appears to have struck gold with “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

The plot of the highly-anticipated series is described as follows:

Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

David Oyelewo stars as Bass Reeves in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” (Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+)

It’s been known for a while that the series with David Oyelowo was on the way, but information surrounding Sheridan’s latest show has been closely guarded. However, that officially changed when the first full trailer and November 5 release date were revealed Thursday.

Check out the preview below. It’s bound to get you amped up.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” looks incredible.

Does Taylor Sheridan not miss or does Taylor Sheridan not miss? Fresh off the success of “Special Ops: Lioness” and “Mayor of Kingstown” being renewed for a third season, Paramount+ drops the full teaser trailer for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

You can go ahead and inject this right into my veins. You simply don’t know great entertainment if the preview didn’t get your heart pumping.

David Oyelewo plays Bass Reeves in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

For those of you who don’t know, Bass Reeves was one of America’s greatest lawmen and is believed by many to be the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

I won’t say too much about his background in order to keep this spoiler free. All I will say is Taylor Sheridan is absolutely the man to tell his story.

The “Yellowstone” visionary creates dark, gritty and engaging content better than anyone on the internet, and it’s not close.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” premieres November 5 on Paramount+ (Photo Credit: Kwaku Alston/Paramount+)

Now, he’ll give fans another incredible series starting November 5 on Paramount+. I’ll definitely be checking it out, and we’ll have a full review on OutKick once I do. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.