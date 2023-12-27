‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Star Says Actors Didn’t Want To Play Slave Owner

Videos by OutKick

Lots of actors passed on a major role in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” because of its ties to slavery.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” tells the true story of legendary U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves and his storied career from slavery to catching bad guys after the Civil War.

The series has been a monster hit for Paramount+, and it’s the latest example of a show succeeding when it just focuses on entertainment. However, casting George R. Reeves – the owner of Reeves before he escaped to freedom – was apparently a major issue because actors didn’t want to be tied to a role involving racism and slavery.

Shea Whigham eventually took the role and crushed it.

Shea Whigham starred as George Reeves in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+)

Actors passed on “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” slave owner role.

Star David Oyelowo, who plays Reeves, told The Wrap the following about Whigham taking the role when others wouldn’t:

I’m so glad you bring up Shea Whigham because I will be grateful to him for having the bravery to step into that role. I cannot tell you how many actors expressed real trepidation, fear, and if I’m totally honest and in my opinion, cowardice, in relation to that role because it’s uncomfortable. Yes, you have to go to dark places. Yes, you have to say unconscionable things, but that’s what we do as actors. The darkness must be present in order for you to see the light. And I just feel like what Shea did was so selfless because it took a massive toll on him. He was not in a good place for having to do those things, say those things, sit in that place. From a historical point of view, he’s antithetical to that person, obviously in real life. But boy, did he know what the cost was that he was prepared to pay in order to tell the truth of that character. And I will just forever be grateful to him for that.

It’s called acting for a reason.

I’m glad Oyelowo said, “Yes, you have to go to dark places. Yes, you have to say unconscionable things, but that’s what we do as actors.”

It’s not real. It’s all fake. Yes, the story of Bass Reeves’ life is real, but the show itself isn’t. People are paid to read lines, dress up and pretend to be people they’re not. That’s the entire point of acting. It’s meant to entertain.

The idea people wouldn’t want to play a role because it’s tied to a former slave owner from the Civil War era seems like a bit of an overreaction. Is the role very dark and borderline depressing? Yes, but again, it’s not real. It’s acting.

“Downfall” is one of the greatest movies ever made, and the entire cast is playing former Nazis, including Adolf Hitler. Should movies about real people who did horrible things just not happen because nobody wants to act? Of course not.

Fortunately, Whigham took the role and crushed it. He’s one of the most underrated actors in all of Hollywood. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen him in a film or show I didn’t love. You can now add “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” to his long list of accomplishments because he had the guts to take a role nobody else wanted to touch.