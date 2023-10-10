Electric Trailer Drops For Taylor Sheridan’s New Western About Legendary Lawman

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” looks like it’s going to be must-watch TV.

The highly-anticipated series has been getting more and more hype ahead of its November 5th premiere on Paramount+, and as a huge fan of Sheridan’s work, I couldn’t be more excited to watch David Oyelowo as the legendary lawman.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” looks like Taylor Sheridan’s next great hit. (Credit: Paramount+)

The plot of the series is described as follows:

Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history. The cast includes Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes.

For anyone who needs to be amped up to run through a concrete wall, go ahead and smash the play button on the new trailer below.

New “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” trailer hits the web.

Who else is pumped for Sheridan’s latest series? The man only makes hits, and there’s no doubt this will be his latest.

How awesome was this exchange in the trailer:

“You a lawman or an outlaw?” “A bit of both I reckon.”

Yeah, if that doesn’t get you amped for a gunfight, I don’t know what will. Also, for anyone interested in history, you should read up on Bass Reeves.

He’s widely-considered one of the most important men in the history of law enforcement and is believed to have been the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

While it’s hard to tell from the trailer, it does appear there might be a Lone Ranger element to the storyline.

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” (Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan doesn’t miss.

One of the reasons I’m so excited for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is because nobody does dark and gritty content better than Taylor Sheridan.

He’s responsible for the “Yellowstone” universe, “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Special Ops: Lioness” and several other great projects.

When you think dark and serious content that is highly-entertaining, you think of Taylor Sheridan. Without spoiling too much, Reeves’ life story is nothing short of remarkable and full of chasing very violent and brutal people. Nobody is better to tell his story than Taylor Sheridan.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” premieres November 5 on Paramount+. (Credit: Paramount+)

November 5th can’t get here fast enough. The date is circled on my calendar, and I’ll be locked in on “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”