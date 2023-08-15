Law And Order Is Not A Thing In California | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

About $100,000 in merchandise is looted from a Nordstrom in L.A. County and if you’re wondering why this crap keeps happening … you must not be familiar with California.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

In case you missed it, law and order is not a thing in California. Not in Northern California, not in central California and certainly not in Southern California.

Instead, California has become a place for the very rich, the very poor, and those who steal from the rich and the poor and call it “social justice.”

This past weekend at the Westfield Topanga Mall is just another example of that.

Here you see about 50 looters ransacking a Nordstrom store “flash mob” style in broad daylight.

They were even reportedly toting bear spray to fend off any security guards that may try to intervene in their brazen thievery.

This is the second flash mob style coordinated theft effort in LA County in two weeks.

A couple weeks ago a group ransacked a Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif., stealing around 300k in merchandise before taking off in 20 separate getaway vehicles.

The Left will tell you they were simply getting their “reparations” or that they needed these items to feed their families but funny, looters never seem to be lifting bread and milk but always need designer shoes, jewels and handbags to “feed their families.”

Funny how that works in California.

Why this is all happening and happening often in California is no shocker, no surprise, no Da Vinci code.

Hell, even rapper 50 Cent knows why looting has become California’s new favorite pastime.

LA has re-upped the “no cash bail” policy which does away with bail for anyone charged with a misdemeanor or non-violent felony- though LA’s definition of “non-violent” is pretty damn lenient to begin with.

This no cash bail policy breezed under the radar during COVID when felon-coddling officials deemed it cruel to jail people who stole from or otherwise “non-violently” terrorized others.

That policy expired in July of last year but wouldn’t ya know it, an LA judge ruled the cash bail system to be unconstitutional and oppressive and reinstated the free-for-all.

And that’s precisely why none of this is gonna end, not now, not ever.

As long as major cities vote for Democrats, this will continue.

People have gone feral. They’ve been conditioned to believe stealing from others is their right and entitlement.

The 2020 riot and looting season taught them that.

So as much as I’d like to say there’s hope for these cities and that they can be saved. I don’t actually truly believe it.

So rather than telling conservatives and decent people to stay and fight the good fight, I’ll be honest with you, just leave.

Get to a red state or at least a purple one. Abandon ship and start over.

There is an America that looks like the America you once knew and I suggest you get to it, and fast.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless