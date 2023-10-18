Lavinia Noboa, 25, Is Ecuador’s New First Lady & She’s Going To Be A Star

Videos by OutKick

It’s official –– Ecuador has a new first lady, Angela Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta Noboa, and she’s going to be a huge star on the international stage.

The 25-year-old nutritionist and TikTok star, who also boasts a healthy 397k Instagram followers, is the wife of Ecuador’s new president, 25-year-old Daniel Noboa (analysts say he’s center-right). I’m not going to sit here and pretend to know anything about Ecuador’s political situation, but I do specialize in knowing when an Instagram star is about to become an international phenom and Ms. Noboa is on that trajectory.

The Associated Press says Noboa is the “heir to one of Ecuador’s largest fortunes thanks to a global banana empire. He ran on a crazy plan to “drug-driven crime” in a country where drug cartels have set up shop to do business with local crime gangs.

The AP further reports presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, an “anti-corruption crusader” was assassinated in August.

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Daniel Noboa, wearing a bulletproof vest and accompanied by his wife Lavinia Valbonesi Noboa, arrives to the Ecuador TV headquarters before the beginning of the presidential debate in Quito, on August 13, 2023. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Welp.

That’s about all the intel I have here on the political climate Ms. Noboa finds herself in as she prepares to assume First Lady duties.

The Princess Diana-inspired Noboa, an Ecuadorian native who grew up on the Galapagos Islands, is your typical mid-20s influencer. She has a kid, gives out beauty tips on TikTok and a ton of fashion tips for the ladies. Oh, and the family has a Doodle dog.

“I speak for our family when I say having you home is our happiness, and I also speak for her when I say we don’t mind sharing you with this country that has given us so much💜” Lavinia to her husband on Instagram back in August when he was busy campaigning.

With the loss of Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who was voted out of office this year, politics needs a hot, young politician, or First Lady, to bring a little Google algorithm juice to the market.

Lavinia provides just that in Ecuador, but I’m worried that without some sort of media campaign that includes stops on American TV, she’s going to get lost down in South America and then there’s that whole issue with assassinations and crime.

We’re going to need Ecuador to do something in sports to give Lavinia the chance to shine on the international stage. What about the 2024 Summer Olympics? Ecuador has FIVE medals TOTAL in the history of the country.

World Cup?

You’ll have to wait until 2026 and pray for Ecuador to even make it. Plus, her husband has to survive for two-plus years to even make it to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Conclusion: We’ll keep an eye on Ecuador’s new First Lady while keeping our fingers crossed that the drug cartels don’t put a hit out on the new president. Good luck.