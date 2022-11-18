Lauren Boebert’s Opponent Concedes After MSNBC Said She Should Start OnlyFans

Lauren Boebert won her race for reelection in Colorado, crushing the hopes and dreams of former MLB player Lenny Dykstra.
Boebert faced a tough fight against Adam Frisch, but pulled out a win, pending recount, by less than 600 votes.
For a time, it seemed like Boebert might lose, which prompted MSNBC to do what they do best. Make a fool out of themselves.
When Boebert was trailing, one of Joy Reid’s guests suggested that she start an OnlyFans account after losing.
READ: JOY REID BLASTS HER CACKLE AS SEXIST GUEST TELLS REP. LAUREN BOEBERT TO JOIN ONLYFANS
Unsurprisingly, Reid laughed instead of pointing out the hypocrisy and sexism behind such a remark.
Imagine the outcry if a guest had suggested a Democratic congresswoman start an OnlyFans after losing. Jokes about women are only acceptable if they target conservatives.
It’s unclear if Reid will be doing any updates now that Boebert’s won. Maybe one of her guests will suggest that Frisch start an OnlyFans instead.
Dykstra Shooting His Shot With Boebert
MSNBC wasn’t the only one making absurd suggestions while she was losing.
Former MLB player Lenny Dykstra threw his hat in the ring for emotional (or other) support.
READ: LENNY DYKSTRA IS HERE FOR LAUREN BOEBERT DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME
Dykstra’s move of asking for a DM instead of sliding in unannounced was a bold strategy:
“I am sorry about your loss in the election, @laurenboebert,” Lenny tweeted. “Who knows what funny business was going on!? Anyhow, I know this must be a difficult time, and just keep in mind that you have someone right here to talk to (or whatever other kind of needs you may have right now). DM me?”
He even tried again several days later in his pinned tweet.
Dykstra did send out his congratulations to Boebert on the win, despite the clear disappointment that his offer was rejected.
There are a few lessons to learn here. One is don’t be sexist. And two is to wait until the race is officially over before declaring winners and losers.
The second is an easy one, but for MSNBC guests, the first might be nearly impossible to accomplish.