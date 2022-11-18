Lauren Boebert’s Opponent Concedes After MSNBC Said She Should Start OnlyFans

Lauren Boebert won her race for reelection in Colorado, crushing the hopes and dreams of former MLB player Lenny Dykstra.

Boebert faced a tough fight against Adam Frisch, but pulled out a win, pending recount, by less than 600 votes.

For a time, it seemed like Boebert might lose, which prompted MSNBC to do what they do best. Make a fool out of themselves.

When Boebert was trailing, one of Joy Reid’s guests suggested that she start an OnlyFans account after losing.

READ: JOY REID BLASTS HER CACKLE AS SEXIST GUEST TELLS REP. LAUREN BOEBERT TO JOIN ONLYFANS

Unsurprisingly, Reid laughed instead of pointing out the hypocrisy and sexism behind such a remark.

Imagine the outcry if a guest had suggested a Democratic congresswoman start an OnlyFans after losing. Jokes about women are only acceptable if they target conservatives.

DALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 06: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if Reid will be doing any updates now that Boebert’s won. Maybe one of her guests will suggest that Frisch start an OnlyFans instead.

Dykstra Shooting His Shot With Boebert

MSNBC wasn’t the only one making absurd suggestions while she was losing.

Former MLB player Lenny Dykstra threw his hat in the ring for emotional (or other) support.

READ: LENNY DYKSTRA IS HERE FOR LAUREN BOEBERT DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME

Dykstra’s move of asking for a DM instead of sliding in unannounced was a bold strategy:

“I am sorry about your loss in the election, @laurenboebert,” Lenny tweeted. “Who knows what funny business was going on!? Anyhow, I know this must be a difficult time, and just keep in mind that you have someone right here to talk to (or whatever other kind of needs you may have right now). DM me?”

He even tried again several days later in his pinned tweet.

What’s the latest with @laurenboebert? Still so desperate to avoid my offer to comfort her that she’s somehow finding enough votes in the end to win her race?!? — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) November 11, 2022

Dykstra did send out his congratulations to Boebert on the win, despite the clear disappointment that his offer was rejected.

There are a few lessons to learn here. One is don’t be sexist. And two is to wait until the race is officially over before declaring winners and losers.

The second is an easy one, but for MSNBC guests, the first might be nearly impossible to accomplish.