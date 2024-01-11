Lauren Boebert’s Ex-Husband Was Arrested After She Was Cleared Of Domestic Violence Allegations

Videos by OutKick

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert didn’t punch her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, at a restaurant over the weekend. That’s according to a police investigation that cleared the 36-year-old of the domestic violence allegations made against her.

The haters probably can’t stand hearing that. They were hoping that after her very public date did little to hurt her reputation, that a domestic violence scandal was going to put a nail in her political career’s coffin. Not so fast.

Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Illinois. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Jayson called the cops on Saturday and claimed that Lauren had punched him in the face during an argument at the Miner’s Claim in Silt. She immediately denied those claims.

An aide of Boebert’s told the Daily Best that her ex came at her in an “aggressive, not romantic” way. In other words, it was nothing like her date with a Democrat voter, who couldn’t keep his hands off her boobs at a Beetlejuice play.

She met her ex’s aggression by putting her hand in his face and on his nose. There were no punches thrown and that’s what the surveillance video from the restaurant revealed.

Police found no evidence that Lauren had punched Jayson. There were also no witnesses that could substantiate that claim, and Jayson, himself, later took back the claims that he was punched by his ex-wife.

Lauren And Jayson Boebert Have An Interesting Approach

Police added that when they arrived on the scene over the weekend that Jayson was “highly intoxicated, yelling at officers and was uncooperative with the investigation.” He had to be removed from the restaurant because he refused to leave.

Jayson told the Denver Post over the weekend that he didn’t want to press charges against his ex-wife. He reportedly said, “I don’t want nothing to happen. Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leaves the House Republicans’ caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Adding to the family drama is the fact that Jayson was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Denver Post, Garfield County deputies issued a warrant for assault, harassment and prohibited use of a firearm after an early morning incident involving one of the couple’s sons.

The son told police that Jayson came home drunk then started an argument that turned into a “physical altercation.”

Say what you want about these two and their co-parenting style. One thing is for sure, their approach isn’t a boring one.