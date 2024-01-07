Lauren Boebert’s Ex-Husband Called The Cops On Her, Claims She Punched Him During An Argument At A Restaurant

Videos by OutKick

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who is known to make the most of an evening out, got into an argument with her ex-husband at a restaurant on Saturday night. The argument is alleged to have turned physical.

According to Jayson Boebert, his ex punched him multiple times after he had shown up the Miner’s Claim in Silt, where she was dining, to apologize for an argument the two had gotten into earlier in the day.

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, on a broadcast during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As a result of the alleged punches, he called the cops and claimed he was the “victim of domestic violence.” Officers spoke to the two at the restaurant and no arrests were made.

The Silt Police Department is still investigating the incident and looking for video. As you might expect, the Congresswoman’s version of events is slightly different than what her ex-husband says took place.

According to Boebert’s aide, who spoke with the Daily Beast, her ex-husband started “being disrespectful” and “lewd.” He then made a motion described by the aide as “aggressive, not romantic” towards Boebert in an attempt “to grab her.”

Boebert responded to the “aggressive, not romantic” move by her ex by trying to keep him back. She then “put her hand in his face, put her hand on his nose.”

Lauren Boebert Issued A Statement On The Matter

Boebert issued a statement on the matter. She said of the incident involving her ex, “This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving.”

She added, “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, watches the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The couple split in May 2023 after tying the knot back in 2005. Their romance started when they met while she was working at McDonald’s. She was 16 and he was 22 at the time.

Boebert announced the divorce citing she had filed for it due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Let’s hope this matter is settled between these two without any further drama or any additions to those irreconcilable differences.

Boebert needs to get back to her bread and butter – pissing people off and going on wild first dates. That’s when she’s at her best.