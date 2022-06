Deshaun Watson is back in the headlines after news was released from his most recent accuser of sexual misconduct. According to the 23rd accuser of Watson’s, the Cleveland Brown QB offered to pay $100K to each of his alleged victims. Hutton, Chad, and Paul discuss the latest news surrounding Watson on Friday’s OutKick 360.

