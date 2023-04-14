Last Play in the NHL Regular Season: Take an Under

Videos by OutKick

Avalanche vs. Predators, 8:00 ET

I lost another one in the NHL yesterday, it was a bit frustrating because the loss came in overtime. This was the third game in four nights for the Canucks, and they were able to survive to win the game over the Coyotes. I guess that’s what I get for backing the Coyotes. Now, I’m going to take one last shot at the regular season as it comes to an end today.

The Avalanche are ready for the playoffs. Although they are locked in to get a playoff spot, they could actually take first place in the Central Division of the Western Conference. They can do it with a win and end tied for the second most points in the Conference as well. They’ve been good on the road and at home this season, so no big deal that they have to win this one on the road. They’ve played very well lately with four wins in their past five games. Their only loss was an overtime loss to the Oilers and that was it. Over those past five games they have allowed four or fewer goals in all of them. They’ve also allowed two goals in three of them. They are playing great defense right now which is what you want to see before you get to the playoffs. They’ve won all three games against the Predators this year and they haven’t allowed more than three goals to Nashville in any of the games. The one thing that stinks about this game is that Colorado was just on a homestand and now has to leave to play just this game.

Nashville is out of the playoffs, but they didn’t have a terrible season. They will end above .500 for the year so there is a moral victory there, but they have to end it against one of the best teams in the league. They have ended the season very strong with a 4-1 record over the past five games. Almost all of those games have been very close though with three of them going to overtime or a shootout. The scores in their latest contests have been pretty low as well. In four of the past five games, the teams have combined to score five or fewer goals. I don’t know how they plan to attack Colorado, I suppose there is a shot that the Avalanche play their best players fewer time on the ice tonight and that leads to higher scoring, but Nashville’s defense has been very good and their offense has been decent but not great.

I’m backing the under in this game. I think that the defenses will probably still be the highlight of tonight’s game. Colorado does need this game in some ways, so I expect that they want to win it and do play a regular rotation. I’m going to back under 6 in this game.

