Vegas Hotel Room Prices For The Super Bowl Are Hilarious

I hope you have a lot of money because hotel accommodations aren’t cheap at all. We’re still roughly a few weeks out from Super Bowl LVIII. You might think prices aren’t super high just yet because nobody knows who will come out of the Lions/49ers and Ravens/Chiefs matchups.

Think again, and definitely kill any optimism or hope you might have about the prices. As a Vegas fan, I got curious and decided to check out prices.

Las Vegas hotel prices for the Super Bowl are stunning.

I was absolutely stunned by what I found. The cheapest room at Caesars Palace for Friday check-in and a Monday check-out of Super Bowl weekend is nearly $7,000 with base cost, taxes and fees included.

You can see the full cost breakdown below.

Hotel rooms in Las Vegas are unbelievably expensive for the Super Bowl. (Credit: Caesars Palace)

What about a lower end property like the Flamingo? The historic Sin City property appears to have the cheapest room in the Caesars lineup, and it will still cost you $1,130.23.

A middle of the road place in the Caesars portfolio like Planet Hollywood will cost you $1,930.29. MGM properties are every bit as bad. The Excalibur, possibly the worst big resort in Vegas, is the cheapest at $477 a night and the Bellagio is the most expensive at $1,417 a night.

The Wynn, the nicest place in Vegas, currently appears to be booked solid. To put it as simply as possible, the amount of money needed to attend the Super Bowl just for a hotel is outrageous.

Las Vegas hotels have shocking prices for the Super Bowl. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

As my great co-worker Amber pointed out to me, AirBnb is significantly cheaper. The entire weekend can be found for under $1,000.

That’s a hell of a lot cheaper than nearly $7,000 to crash at Caesars Palace for a few nights. The sad reality for people hoping prices come down for accommodations is that the numbers will likely only go higher once the final two teams are determined.

Imagine if the Lions punch a ticket. Fans will be shelling out money like it’s an ATM machine for what will be the first Super Bowl appearance in team history.

How much would you pay for a hotel in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and stay tuned because it’s a decision I might have to make (knock on wood) if things go well Sunday.