Las Vegas Super Bowl Hotel Prices Are Outrageous

Hotels in Las Vegas are ready to rake in cash for the Super Bowl.

Vegas will host the 49ers and Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII, and the city known for booze, gambling, sports, causing divorces and bad decisions in general will be flooded with countless people to celebrate.

It’s going to be an absolutely epic time, especially for fellow Vegas degenerates like myself.

However, it won’t come cheap at all. Super Bowl tickets are stunningly expensive, and we previously covered how hotel rooms in Sin City weren’t cheap.

People hoping prices would come down once the field was set are in for some massive disappointment. Prices at resorts owned by MGM and Caesars are nothing short of mind-boggling for a Saturday check-in with a Monday exit.

As of publication, Caesars only has two options available. The cheapest room at Paris will run people $1,632.56 with taxes and fees and the cheapest room at Planet Hollywood costs $1,768.61. No other resorts in the Caesars portfolio can be booked.

MGM has more options, but damn sure not any cheaper. The cheapest MGM property is Excalibur at $688 a night before taxes. Want to stay at a nicer MGM property? Aria will cost you $2,250 a night before taxes and the Bellagio will run you $1,750 a night before taxes.

The Wynn and the Venetian both can’t be booked, and the Cosmo requires a minimum stay of four nights with a $3,500 Saturday fee in order to book a room.

It’s amazing just how expensive Las Vegas is going to be for the Super Bowl, but it’s simple economics at the end of the day. Demand is incredibly high, and that’s driving up the cost of everything: rooms, airline tickets and Super Bowl tickets.

Don’t be shocked if we start seeing stories come out of table minimums all getting a huge boost as well. The Wynn is expensive on a normal day in August. People might see some real shocking blackjack prices when the place is packed.

Is it worth it? That’s something everyone will have to decide for themselves, but no question plenty of people will happily hand over the cash. Let me know how much you’d spend at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.