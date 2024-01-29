49ers, Chiefs Have Insane Las Vegas Super Bowl Accommodations: PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be living in style for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Both teams punched tickets Sunday to Super Bowl LVIII in Sin City, and you might be thinking they’d crash at the Wynn or perhaps the Venetian on The Strip.

I'm back from Las Vegas after five days of pure anarchy and chaos:



– Porn star drama

– A pissed off Canadian trashing America

– The coolest bar you've never heard of

– 9/11 remembered and WWII tank talk

– Did I break my ankle?



ENJOY:https://t.co/BtN2sJyi2A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2023

After all, if you’re going to be in Vegas, you might as well be there in style. Well, the NFL has a bit of a different plan for both teams.

Neither will be staying on The Strip or close to it. The Chiefs are crashing at Westin Lake Las Vegas and the 49ers will stay at Hilton Lake Las Vegas, according to Arash Markazi.

Yes, the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas but the NFL wants the teams to stay away from The Strip.



The Kansas City Chiefs will stay at Westin Lake Las Vegas, and the San Francisco 49ers will be located at Hilton Lake Las Vegas.



Lake Las Vegas is 25 miles off The Strip. pic.twitter.com/3qTfiKum3T — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 29, 2024

49ers and Chiefs will be living in style in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

I checked out how much a room at both locations costs for Super Bowl weekend, and there’s not a single room available at either resort.

However, the Hilton Lake Las Vegas has suites for the following weekend listed at $336 and The Westin Lake Las Vegas has suites for more than $500 for the same time window.

Both locations offer at least one fine dining option, and views of the water that are unlike anything you’ll find in Las Vegas.

If you’re not going to stay at the Wynn and hit the tables – which players on both teams are banned from doing – then you might was well stay on a lake at a very nice resort.

The Chiefs and 49ers will meet in the Super Bowl. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Both teams staying far from The Strip also gives them some protection from the chaos and carnage Las Vegas promotes and is all about.

It’s borderline impossible to get to bed at a good time while in Las Vegas because there’s simply too many vices calling your name.

The NFL doesn’t want anything to do with that for the Chiefs and 49ers, and that’s why they’re staying nowhere close.

At least guys at The Westin Lake Las Vegas can enjoy Marssa Steak & Sushi. The restaurant describes itself as, “One of Lake Las Vegas’ most renowned restaurants. This extraordinary Japanese restaurant showcases fresh sushi, Certified Angus Beef and Wagyu Steaks—punctuated by mountain and lake views.”

It’s not the blackjack table at 2:00 a.m. after a bender that might result in a divorce, but it still sounds pretty awesome.

Chiefs and 49ers aren’t staying on the Las Vegas Strip for the Super Bowl. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

They can hit up the tables after the Super Bowl when one squad has the Lombardi Trophy. Until then, the players will have to settle for steaks and lake views. Let me know your thoughts on their accommodations at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.