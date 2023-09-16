Las Vegas Strip Club Offering Free Lap Dances For MGM Guests Affected By Cyberattack

Videos by OutKick

You can tell a lot about a community by how well they respond to adversity. The best communities rally behind one another when things get tough.

Las Vegas is one such community. They’ve been dealing with a cyberattack this week that has caused a lot of stress for businesses and visitors to Sin City.

The cyberattack left hotel guests locked out of their rooms, the slot machines offline and businesses unable to process credit cards. The hackers are demanding millions in ransom from MGM Resorts International, who has been unwilling to pay up.

Las Vegas strip club offers free lap dances (Image Credit: Getty)

In the time of need a strip club has decided to step up and offer some relief. The relief they’re offering comes in the form of free lap dances and other perks for some of the tourists affected by the attack.

According to TMZ, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is offering affected guests of the MGM Resorts free airport pickup, luggage storage, complimentary $1,200 platinum VIP membership and lap dances on the house.

Brittany Rose, the GM of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, said of the offers, “Our hearts go out to both the employees as well as the tourists who have been affected by this devastating event.”

“As members of the hospitality industry, we decided to do our part to help improve the guest experience during their visit to Las Vegas which will in turn alleviate the stress of the employees who are so diligently handling the situation.”

Nothing Like A Las Vegas Strip Club Coming To The Rescue

There are some restrictions to the offers, however. Guests must be at least 21 and have proof of a valid hotel reservation at an MGM property for this week.

The freebies will be offered to affected guests until Sunday.

Now that’s how you rally behind your fellow community members. Sin City has each other’s back. An attack on one is an attack on all.

There’s nothing like free lap dances to ease the stress caused by a trip to Vegas gone wrong.