Insane Las Vegas Law Might Jail People For Taking Photos

People hoping to take some great photos in Las Vegas better have their wrists lubricated for the handcuffs that might come out.

Now, I’m sure many of you saw the headline and must be thinking to yourselves, “How the hell can taking a photo in Las Vegas result in possible jail time? Surely, this must be a joke, right?”

Ladies and gentlemen, I wish that was the case, but unfortunately, I have some dark news to share. A new city ordinance is in effect that bans “stopping, standing or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop” on certain areas of the strip and that includes the awesome pedestrian bridges, according to Men’s Journal.

The measure extends to 20 feet surrounding connected stairs, elevators and escalators, according to LiveNowFox. The exemption to the ordinance is anyone who is waiting for the elevators, escalators or stairs.

That will keep you out of the metal bracelets. Other than that, you better be ready to serve the punishment of up to six months in jail or a fine of $1,000.

I will not comply with this Las Vegas insanity.

I go to Las Vegas often. You all know that if you’re an OutKick reader. I’m our resident Sin City expert. While I respect law enforcement, there is no shot in hell I won’t be stopping to take pictures.

One of my favorite Vegas activities is to wake up before the sun is up, walk the strip, hop on the pedestrian bridges and take some great photos.

The Las Vegas authorities can have my phone when they pry it from my cold dead hands. If they think I’m not going to take photos like the one below because of this ordinance, then you simply don’t know what I’m about.

Freedom apparently no longer exists in Las Vegas. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Now, it’s important to note a statement given to LiveNowFox claims the intent isn’t to target people taking photos. Well, then why isn’t there an exception for that in the law? If the law said you can’t camp out on pedestrian bridges, then I could accept that as reasonable, but it’s not that narrow.

The ordinance states “stopping, standing or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop” is the issue. Last time I checked, you have to stop to get a crystal clear photo.

Furthermore, Las Vegas has a ton of legit problems, and tourists taking photos isn’t near the top 10,000. There are homeless people everywhere, open drug use, violent crime and just about every other issue you find in a big city.

There was literally a mass stabbing incident outside the Wynn in 2022. Entire parts of the cities are viewed as no-go zones for tourists. Yet, the authorities are busy passing laws about standing on bridges? Standing on bridges is where the line is being drawn?

Pausing on pedestrian bridges in Las Vegas could now result in jail time. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

I’m a simple man. I really am. If there’s cold beer accessible, college football on TV, cheap blackjack, solid food (wings and burgers) and my friends around, then I’m pretty happy.

But the one thing I will never tolerate is stupid laws, and this is an absolute doozy. It’s perhaps the stupidest law I’ve ever heard of, and there is no chance I don’t take some photos from the bridges while in Vegas.

Better to die a free man than live on my knees.

Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com on this braindead ordinance and on whether or not you’d comply. You know where I stand.