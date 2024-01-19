Absurd Vegas Reddit Thread Debates Best Hotel Room For Filming Adult Content

Videos by OutKick

Las Vegas is truly the content gift that keeps on giving.

Sin City has been on a content run that puts Michael Jordan’s run with the Chicago Bulls to shame, and it looks like there’s nothing to indicate it’s going to slow down.

I'm back from Las Vegas after five days of pure anarchy and chaos:



– Porn star drama

– A pissed off Canadian trashing America

– The coolest bar you've never heard of

– 9/11 remembered and WWII tank talk

– Did I break my ankle?



Below are some recent hits that are proof there’s no more entertaining city in the world:

Those are all just from over the past few weeks. Well, it looks like the Las Vegas subreddit has found a new entertaining topic to debate:

Best hotel room for shooting sex scenes in.

A classic Las Vegas topic of discussion.

Wild Las Vegas Reddit thread breaks down the best hotel room to shoot adult content.

I was cruising Reddit Friday morning as I often do to see what all the other degenerates are up to, and generally speaking, I don’t find anything too shocking. It’s almost always pretty standard stuff.

That wasn’t the case during my last adventure on the most popular forum site on the web. I found a thread titled, “Best hotel room to shoot adult content?” with the following information:

What hotel has the sexiest hotel room? I want to shoot amateur stuff for my wife’s onlyfans. Doesn’t have to be on the strip. Can go up to $550 a night.

Folks, this is like throwing raw red meat into the ocean for the sharks. You post something like this on Reddit, and it’s literally going to turn into the following scene from “Always Sunny.”

Do we think people took this topic super seriously or do we think it immediately went speeding down a slope of chaos into pure anarchy? If you don’t know the answer to that question, then you should feel good about yourself. You haven’t been corrupted just yet by the internet and turned into a bitter person. Don’t worry though. It’s coming.

Go ahead and take a gander at some of the truly elite responses that were a mix of serious suggestions and people bewildered:

Cosmopolitan, the rooms are very good, The balcony even better. During a 3 or 4 day stay it is not unusual to see at least one couple enjoying their balcony.

Just don’t let them [Cosmo] see you carrying in camera equipment. Keep it packed until you’re in your room.

Yeah the chance of them catching you is pretty low they just don’t like people filming porn on their property.

Asking for a friend, what’s your wife’s OF account name? (Insert Sunny clip from above)

Cromwell if you don’t need a lot of space. Artisan also.

Both deviate from a standard hotel room and are artsy, kinda gothic almost. Neither are big. Maybe check if Cromwell has a suite.

It’s near the top of your budget unless you’re going to book at a very off time, but the Panoramic Penthouses at Delano are made for porn. They even have a room at the entrance with a chair on a white rug with mirrors on the ceiling and two walls.

Circus circus

I agree! One of the best properties on the strip. Can’t wait to go back!!

Be careful with that…I remember Pompsie on YouTube tried to film a review of Cosmo and for some reason they confiscated all his equipment and blackballed him from the property. It was apparently a big misunderstanding and he got it all back and got comped a biga** suite but their suspicion was that he was filming porn and they were not cool with it.

May I suggest the aria? The floor to ceiling windows come with that certain implication.

Kinky. But please, remember that GoPro 5s shoot decent resolution, and adequately waterproof for shower use.

Is she a hot wife?

The sleezer the motel the better. Just gotta get the lighting right.

The internet is truly a stunning and VERY odd place. Reddit is right at the top of the list when it comes to debauchery. On one day, you can find yourself reading about NFL Draft scenarios and the next, you’re reading suggestions for the best hotel to shoot adult content in. What a wild, wild place.

Seriously, what is wrong with some of you people? We have people out here talking about wall and window heights like they’re breaking down the atom to build bombs during WWII.

Reddit thread debates the best Las Vegas hotel room to shoot adult content in. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Here’s some free advice for everyone when it comes to shooting adult content in Las Vegas. The comments about Cosmo and properties not liking it are 100% correct. I know that because I know a lot of adult stars and they jump through hoops that would make the KGB proud in order to sneak around.

You get popped with camera gear in Las Vegas at a nice hotel, and there are going to be a lot of questions that get asked….and maybe not in the most polite fashion. Popular YouTuber Pompsie was literally thrown out of Cosmo on the belief that’s what he was doing when he most certainly was not.

I’ve reached out to my contacts in that world, and we’ll see if there’s any feedback on the best rooms for content. Having said that, I would NOT advise trying something like this. I’m a Vegas veteran, and I know damn well casino security doesn’t play games. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.