Larsa Pippen Says She Has Sex With Marcus Jordan ‘5 Times A Night’

Nobody thought that when Larsa Pippen was first spotted out with Marcus Jordan that they would still be together more than a year later. This was a “get back” at her ex Scottie Pippen by dating his former teammate’s son.

Or so everyone thought. These two are still going strong, really strong according to the 49-year-old mother of four. In addition to the talks of marriage, and having Michael Jordan serve as the best man, these two are going at it like rabbits.

Larsa has previously claimed that she always had sex four times a night. That would include when she was married to Scottie as well. Well, if that seems impossible, and it absolutely does, she’s upped that number to five.

That’s right, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse for the amount of times that Larsa gets it on. She credits Marcus with the added nightly session.

Larsa made the “confession” during a late-night show hosted by the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen. The show is titled Watch What Happens Live and includes a segment called Defend Your Actions!

Cohen asked Larsa about the amount of sex she has every night because of the previous claim she made during a reunion show. She answered, “That’s facts, but I also have sex five times a night with the love of my life.”

Larsa Pippen Is Well On Her Way To Becoming A Jordan

After making the claim that she’s up to five times a night with Marcus, Cohen had to know more. He followed up by asking, “Is that to completion?”

Larsa replied with a simple “yes” while Marcus chimed in with “I’m very competitive.”

Cohen wasn’t satisfied and kept digging. He asked Marcus, “You can complete yourself and keep going?”

Fair question by the host and one that Marcus had an answer ready for. He responded by saying, “Especially with Larsa as my partner, absolutely.”

Continuing to play along, Cohen wrapped up the segment by saying, “Wow. Okay, I’ve gotta talk to you during the commercial.”

Now before anyone goes running off to ask their partner why they’re not getting the same kind of action Larsa and Marcus are enjoying every night, keep in mind that they’re both full of shit.

Have they had sex five times in one night before? I’ll buy that. Is it every night? There’s no chance in hell. They’re doing the whole reality-TV-say-anything-for-eyeballs shtick.

This was the two of them getting caught up in the moment and feeding off of one another like the Chicago Bulls of the 90s on their title runs. It’s classic Pippen and Jordan teamwork at play.