Larsa Pippen Claims Marcus Jordan Relationship Is Damaging Her OnlyFans

Larsa Pippen’s relationship with Marcus Jordan might be hurting her OnlyFans success.

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife and Michael Jordan’s son went public with their relationship in early 2023, and they’ve been very public together ever since.

While Larsa Pippen might be enjoying the relationship, it’s apparently damaging her OnlyFans brand.

Larsa Pippen takes a hit on OnlyFans due Marcus Jordan relationship.

“Well, by the way, it’s not good for business since I’ve been with you. Literally, the people that write me on there are not happy I’m in a relationship with you. But it’s fun,” Pippen said on the “Separation Anxiety” podcast that she does with Jordan when talking about her OnlyFans account, according to Fox News.

As for the content Pippen shares, Michael Jordan’s son doesn’t seem to care about the fact she’s on OnlyFans engaging with customers.

He claimed he doesn’t “have a problem with it” and views it as a “source of income,” according to the same Fox News report.

However, Larsa is open to deleting it if Marcus wants it gone. That simply doesn’t appear to be the case right now.

Larsa Pippen is dating Marcus Jordan. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

Larsa doesn’t seem to be sweating it.

What’s interesting is you can subscribe to Larsa Pippen’s OnlyFans account for free. While I’m sure there’s escalators that require payments, the base subscription is totally free.

Her OnlyFans bio is also hilarious. It reads, in part, as follows:

And I KNOW everyone of you knows me as the CEO of my stunning Larsa Marie jewelry line! But I still feel like you guys don’t know the real me! The girl I am behind the scenes, not the headlines you read on Twitter. Come to my OnlyFans for an exclusive look at me modeling some of my favorite swimsuits, dresses, and jewelry designs I’m most passionate about. Stay for me opening up about my love life, my business and what it’s like being chased by the world’s richest, most athletic and handsome men and still not finding that connection I’ve been looking for.

I have to be honest. With a bio like that one, I can’t imagine Larsa Pippen is much fun at parties. Who writes “what it’s like being chased by the world’s richest, most athletic and handsome men and still not finding that connection I’ve been looking for” in non-ironic fashion?

Just bizarre, but different strokes for different folks.

Larsa Pippen claims her OnlyFans account is hurting since she went public with dating Marcus Jordan. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Well, best of luck to Larsa Pippen when it comes to turning around her apparent recent OnlyFans slide. Sounds like real engaging content!