Larsa Pippen Spotted Out Again With Michael Jordan’s Son; Two Were ‘Cuddled Up’ At Dinner In NYC

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, were spotted out together earlier this month in Miami. The sighting of the two sparked dating rumors that they quickly threw cold water on.

The double date was referred to as just a friendly appointment between the two. The rumors quieted down until this past week when they were spotted out again.

Us Weekly acquired some pictures of the two “cuddled up” during a dinner at Catch Steak in New York City on Thursday. The latest appearance together – as well as information from a source – was good enough for them to declare that Larsa and Marcus are a couple.

“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

Looks Like These Two Are More Than Friends

Sources can be hit or miss, but whoever is dropping the dime on this relationship has some evidence to back them up. Somebody at the restaurant snapped a few pictures of the two and it certainly looks like they’re more than friends.

Image Credit: Us Weekly

“They are definitely an item. As the night progressed it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

“She was hugging and kissing him, and she was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner. It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting.”

Image Credit: Us Weekly

Image Credit: Us Weekly

The pump fake on the Scottie Pippen’s ex and MJ’s son relationship was a strong one, it got everyone to leave their feet. But it looks like it was just that, a fake. They then took it to the hoop strong.

The new relationship, if it is truly that, ought to make the holidays a little more interesting when Jordans get together. If it lasts that long of course.

There’s nothing like a Jordan and Pippen duo. It’s far too soon to know if this new duo will result in any rings.