Larsa Pippen Hits The Beach With New Arm-Candy, Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is to young bachelors what Pete Davidson is to Hollywood 10s … truly a sad world we live in.

Dating rumors surfaced between Larsa and Marcus Jordan — son of Bulls legend, Michael Jordan — after they took their talents to Miami for an “innocent” double date in September.

Despite denials of a potential relationship amid steamy sightings, the two continued to spend time together with more-than-friends energy increasing with every public appearance.

Today, the Pippen-Jordan connection is hotter than ever as the two seemingly confirmed those rumors with another South Beach date over the weekend — full of smooching and sunbathing.

Though Larsa tried to play off their relationship as a friendly endeavor, it’s become increasingly evident that the 31-year-old Jordan shot his shot and managed to score.

From the age perspective, Larsa may be a vet, but she’s still got game.

“We’re friends,” Larsa previously commented on her team-up with Marcus. “We’ve been friends for a few years, and that’s really what it is. We’re friends.”

According to TMZ Sports, the relationship has turned romantic in the past month.

Besides her dating escapades, Larsa is best known for having been married to ex-hooper Scottie Pippen — who was teammates with Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan — for 23 years.

At first, spectators couldn’t help but scratch their noggins at the sight of Marcus and Larsa, considering the contentious relationship that Scottie and MJ shared after their time in Chicago and the 17-year age gap between the new lovers. Then again, trying to make sense of Larsa’s dating spree may be harder than trying to guard Michael.

Her dating highlights include ex-Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson, Jazz forward Malik Beasley and rapper Future.

Don’t hate the playa; hate the game. (Call me, Larsa.)