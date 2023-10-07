Larry Fitzgerald Might Be The Only One Who Thinks Kyler Murray Can Still Be A Franchise QB

Videos by OutKick

Kyler Murray’s future with the Arizona Cardinals is shrouded in uncertainty, but NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald still thinks that Murray can be the face of that franchise.

Speaking with Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Cast, Fitzgerald stated that he believes the number one overall pick in 2019 has enough of a talent ceiling to be an elite player. Murray has not played yet this season as he is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained last season.

“I think he’s already a franchise quarterback. He’s a good young man. He’s passionate about the game of football,” Fitzgerald said. “Playing quarterback in the NFL in my opinion is the most difficult thing in sports. I think (Murray) has grown a great deal and I’m excited for when he gets back on the field. He’ll be able to show the world what he’s capable of and how he can lead a franchise.”

11-time Pro Bowl WR Larry Fitzgerald is confident Kyler Murray can be a franchise QB for the Cardinals.



Listen to the full interview with @RobMaaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast here: https://t.co/FxsumoWk5w. pic.twitter.com/s94MzOvpt8 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) October 6, 2023

Few Share Larry Fitzgerald’s Optimistic Opinion Of Kyler Murray

Fitzgerald is right, Murray is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league when healthy. It also makes sense he would give a positive endorsement to one of his former teammates.

But Fitzgerald is likely the only NFL expert that holds a high opinion of Murray.

Before the season began, The Athletic posted an article in which they asked 50 NFL executives to anonymously give their opinions on all the quarterbacks in the league. While some were positive, others highlighted some crippling tendencies in Murray’s game.

Kyler Murray could be an elite quarterback, but a lot would have to change for that to happen. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

“He obviously gives up on the play way too quick,” one executive said. “He is a mismatch against the defense when he takes off, but you just can’t get to (an elite level) unless you can win from the pocket consistently, which we see all the time in the playoffs.”

That’s not the only negative thing Murray is known for. Last year, the quarterback admitted he isn’t a fan of watching film, a crucial aspect in the development of any football player – but especially quarterbacks. In fact, he studies so little film that the Cardinals had to put a clause in his most recent contract that he would study at least four – yes, only four – hours of film per week.

Larry Fitzgerald Believes Murray Still Needs More Time

Despite these peer reviews and Murray’s film admission, Fitzgerald tried to explain that Murray’s position requires a lot of him…which is like saying the sky is blue.

“You have to be a student mentally. You have to be able to respond and make quick decisions under duress, you have to pick up the slack for inefficiencies around your own team all while leading 53 men,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s a lot to put on somebody’s shoulders.”

Maybe that is a lot, but he’s been in the league for five years now. Murray also doesn’t help himself, and that’s why the Cardinals don’t know what to do with him. He doesn’t act like a franchise quarterback, but he’s too expensive to trade; he’s still guaranteed $159.8 million.

Fitzgerald’s belief in Murray isn’t that off-base, considering his talent. But it’s going to take a lot of off-the-field maturity from the quarterback if he truly wants to be a franchise player.