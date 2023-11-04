Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Calls The Ultimate Trick Play, Talks Smack Towards Jimbo Fisher After Pulling It Off

Videos by OutKick

There’s no love loss between Lane Kiffin and Jimbo Fisher, and this has been evident over the past few years. During Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Texas A&M, Kiffin pulled off the ultimate trick play, then had a little fun afterwards.

It went down during the first half between the Rebels and Aggies, as Ole Miss was looking to add to its lead. After giving up a touchdown on a blocked field goal on the previous possession, Kiffin went deep into the playbook for a trick play.

While Texas A&M thought they had everyone on the Rebels offense covered, wide receiver Jordan Watkins slowly made his way to the Ole Miss sidelines. But, he didn’t quite make it off the field, leaving him wide open on the sidelines.

Unfortunately for Aggies defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, they didn’t notice the wide open wideout, just waiting on the pass from Jaxson Dart.

Lane Kiffin was STOKED to see this play workout.



Then motions to Texas A&M sideline that they were sleeping pic.twitter.com/3n6VOIjH0T — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 4, 2023

Not only did the Rebels pull-off the play, but Kiffin sprinted down the sidelines with his wide receiver for the touchdown. While celebrating the play, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin made the ‘sleeping’ signal towards the Aggies sidelines, having some fun against Jimbo Fisher.

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – NOVEMBER 04: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

If you thought these two coaches were going to share a postgame conversation, you haven’t been paying attention over the last few years.

The ultimate trick play worked for the Rebels, as they added to the lead. The question is whether or not Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin can finish off the Aggies.