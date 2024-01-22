Lane Kiffin Visits A Buc-ee’s For The First Time, Which He Called A Life-Changing Experience

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin had a truly life-changing experience, and it came at a convenience store.

Kiffin has spent the past four years as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, which means he’s familiar with Deep South cuisine. I’m not talking about biscuits and gravy and sweet tea, which Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has yet to get acquainted with. I’m talking about the real stuff, that soul food that tastes oh so good.

Much of the staple southern cuisine involves a host of fast food chains and convenience stores, including (but not limited too) Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s and Sheetz.

One of the best of these joints is Buc-ee’s, which has 47 locations in the United States. However, Kiffin has apparently never been to one of these locations in his entire life. Mississippi does not have one such location, so that explains why he didn’t have a good chance while living near Oxford.

However, he did have stints in Tennessee and Florida Atlantic, and each state has at least two locations. Basically, he had no excuse.

Thankfully, he rectified his wrong by visiting a Buc-ee’s today. He didn’t indicate what state he was in, but I don’t think anyone really cared.

The point is, Kiffin enjoyed his visit.

First time ever ⁦@BuceesUSA⁩ My life will never be the same!! pic.twitter.com/JfnUKg1bME — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 21, 2024

While at the store, Kiffin had the option of buying a cream cheese kolache, a dried sausage and cheese cup, or some beaver tots.

As a northerner, I’m not entirely sure why some of these menu items seem appealing. Then again, I never went to a Buc-ee’s either, since I went to school in Virginia (which apparently doesn’t count as the South).

But Kiffin left pleased, and that’s what matters most.