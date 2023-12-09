Lane Kiffin Uses Dillon Gabriel Transfer Decision To Roast Mississippi State

Videos by OutKick

Bowl season hasn’t even started for the 2023-24 year, and Lane Kiffin is already trash-talking next year’s opponents.

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach caught wind of former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s transfer to the Oregon Ducks. Gabriel was a highly sought after quarterback in the transfer portal, and the Ducks won the sweepstakes to get him

However, many speculated that Gabriel wouldn’t head to Eugene. Rumors initially suggested that Gabriel would go to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The team in Starksville just hired Jeffy Lebby as its new head coach, and he spent the past two years as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator. It could have been a great pairing, since the two helped guide a Sooners offense that was one of the best in the nation.

However, Gabriel evidently likes the situation in the Pacific Northwest better.

Kiffin views this as a highly positive development. He even said as much over X, congratulating Gabriel on his decision.

Oregon Football: Ducks land transfer from Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel.

Congrats!!!! DG!! 💙💚 ⁦@oregonfootball⁩ https://t.co/Y65OhAHjOF — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 9, 2023

Lane Kiffin Rejoiced When His Rival Missed Out On A Good QB

This is rather unusual. Why would the coach of an SEC school get so excited about a Big 10 school landing a good quarterback?

It’s not so much about where Gabriel landed, it’s more about where he didn’t land.

If you’re a college football fan, you probably know two things. One, Gabriel is a solid quarterback. He finished the year with 3,660 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and a 69.3 completion percentage.

Two, Ole Miss and Mississippi State absolutely despise each other. Known as the Egg Bowl, this is easily a top-three rivalry in the SEC, and likely a Top-10 rivalry nationwide. The Rebels won this year’s installment, 17-7, and increased their all-time lead in the series to 65-47-6.

The Bulldogs (white) and Rebels (blue) have one of the fiercest rivalries in college football. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

So Kiffin obviously got excited that he wouldn’t have to see his hated rival potentially revamp their offense. Like I said above, the familiarity between Lebby and Gabriel could have yielded excellent results for the Bulldogs. Instead, they missed out – and Kiffin loves it.

Mind you, Kiffin needs to prepare to face a Penn State team that boasts an elite defense in the Peach Bowl. And yet, he took time out of his day to make this subtle jab.

This is the kind of pettiness you love to see between archrivals. Next year’s Egg Bowl should be a doozy.