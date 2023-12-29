Lane Kiffin Is A Huge Taylor Swift Fan, But Refuses To Sing During Press Conference

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin apparently loves rocking out to Taylor Swift.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels face Penn State Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but the focus isn’t entirely about football.

The man responsible for injecting life into the Ole Miss program was asked about T-Swift during the Friday press conference. Why not, right? After all, Swift has been dominating headlines in the sports world ever since she started dating Travis Kelce.

We might as well get Kiffin’s take, and he’s not shy about being a fan.

Lane Kiffin is a Taylor Swift fan. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin throws emphatic endorsement behind Taylor Swift.

“I don’t know. She’s got a lot of great songs. I just think she’s really amazing that she can connect to so many people. I kind of think a lot of times movie, songs nowadays, it’s like, how fast can people pump them out and make money. I feel like she takes a lot of time, and there’s a lot of meaning in them, and they can relate to a lot of people. I don’t know that I can pick just one,” Kiffin said when asked his favorite Swift song. Kind of a weak move to not even name a single one.

He also refused to sing, which would have been the kind of content that would have been able to get OutKick a private plane with the views.

Lane Kiffin sadly did not sing for us, but he did show his appreciation for Taylor Swift (this is a football press conference) pic.twitter.com/Ld5NxmwsiY — Sam Woloson (@sam_woloson) December 29, 2023

Kiffin likes Taylor Swift, but won’t name favorite song or sing.

First off, how can Kiffin not even name a few songs? Don’t worry about naming just one. Throw me a few. I’ll start with two of her best bangers below. Yes, I’m a Taylor Swift fan. You can love light beer, have a cowboy lifestyle, read and talk about war nonstop and still enjoy a little T-Swift.

Smash the play button on both and tell me I’m wrong.

Secondly, why are we having these press conferences if coaches won’t even sing? What are we doing, folks?

Lane Kiffin is a great football coach who gets the most out of the Ole Miss’ roster. All the credit to him in the world, but is he a showman or not?

Embrace a Kenny Powers style persona, and hit the entire room with your best rendition of “Love Story.” It’s what the fans want, and it’s what the internet demands.

I’d feel a lot more confident about Ole Miss’ chances tomorrow if Lane Kiffin had belted out a tune. I’d take them no matter the odds if he’d gotten up there and cut up a rug. It would have shown supreme confidence. Instead, fans are left wondering his favorite songs and what could have been on the mic. Next time, cut it loose. I’m begging you, Lane!