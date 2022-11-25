Lane Kiffin’s Son Steals The Show During The Egg Bowl

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox had the time of his life Thursday night during the Egg Bowl.

Despite losing 24-22, Kiffin’s child stole the show by rocking a fire extinguisher as players held him up following the Rebels scoring a touchdown late in the first half.

The kid was smiling ear-to-ear as he soaked up an all-time great childhood moment. Check out the electric moment below.

.@Lane_Kiffin's son with the fire extinguisher on the Ole Miss sideline 😂 pic.twitter.com/u47ftjp0YB — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 25, 2022

This is an awesome moment for Knox Kiffin, and the fact his dad brought him down on sidelines for the Egg Bowl might make him a dad of the year candidate.

Win or lose, when you’re a young kid and you get to rock with the team like this, you know it’s going to be an awesome night.

Seriously, look at the joy on Knox’s face. You can’t fake that. You either have it or you don’t, and Knox was getting after it with the fire extinguisher.

What an incredible night it must have been for Knox Kiffin. First, he lights up the stadium with his fire extinguisher antics and then his dad claims he anticipates returning to Oxford over going to Auburn.

If that’s not a rollercoaster of a night, I don’t know what is.

Never stop rocking, Knox. Never stop rocking.