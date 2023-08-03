Lane Kiffin Celebrates National Girlfriend Day With Viral Photo

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was grinning ear-to-ear while celebrating National Girlfriend Day with Sally Rychlak.

Kiffin is known for being one of the best offensive minds in college football, and he’s injected the Rebels with a ton of energy.

Expectations remain very high entering his fourth year as the head coach in Oxford.

Lane Kiffin celebrates National Girlfriend Day with Sally Rychlak. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

While putting up huge offensive numbers is what Kiffin does best on the gridiron, everyone needs to have some priorities outside of work.

Enter National Girlfriend Day and Sally Rychlak.

The talented football coach shared a rare photo of himself with Rychlak to celebrate the big day back on Tuesday, and he was absolutely cheesing.

Lane Kiffin goes viral with National Girlfriend Day tweet.

A lot of people on Twitter were seemingly surprised with Kiffin’s tweet, and they were equally impressed by his off-the-field skills.

Who is Sally Rychlak?

While there’s not a ton of information about Rychlak floating around the web, there is a little to dive into.

Her LinkedIn lists her as a major gifts officer at SMU since August 2022. She worked at Ole Miss for nearly four years before that, and graduated from Ole Miss in 2019 with a marketing degree.

The pair has been dating since February, according to the New York Post, and she regularly shares photos of the them together on Twitter.

Did Lane outkick his coverage with Sally? We’ll let the internet debate that, but the man certainly seems happy and relaxed. That’s a great sign with the season right around the corner. You simply love to see it.

