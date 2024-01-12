Lane Kiffin Sets Internet On Fire With Cryptic Airport Tweet As Alabama Searches For New Coach

Videos by OutKick
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin continues to prove he’s an absolute content king.
Kiffin’s name has been in the news a lot recently because some people believe he could be the perfect fit to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama. OutKick’s Glenn Giuilbeau makes his case for Kiffin here.
It’s certainly one of the more prominent and definitely the spiciest name in the mix for the opening in Tuscaloosa.
Kiffin’s strategy? Pour gasoline on the fire whether he’s actually in the mix or not, and he did it in epic fashion Thursday night.
Lane Kiffin to Alabama? Ole Miss coach makes waves with airport tweet.
The successful Ole Miss coach tweeted a photo of the University Oxford Airport, and it was off to the races from there.
People either knew he was trolling (is he) or just decided it was a green light to stir the pot right alongside the head coach of the Rebels.
Now, let’s be clear. There’s absolutely no proof to suggest this has anything to do with Alabama. Not a single shred of evidence supports that claim.
However, we also know it doesn’t really matter. College football fans are like sharks when there’s blood in the water.
All bets are off. Add in the fact Lane Kiffin is an all-time troll, and it’s not hard to understand why the tweet above has currently been viewed by more than two million people.
The man is a true content king, and I say in the nicest way possible. He doesn’t just move the needle. He is the needle.
He’s like Johnny Drama in Entourage.
So, sit back and laugh at Kiffin doing what Kiffin does best: mess with people for the hell of it. Also, I flew into the airport in Oxford years ago (email me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and I’ll tell you some WILD stories about Ole Miss), and the airport is shockingly small. It’s about as small of an airport as you’ll ever see. I’m pretty sure there are houses down the street that are bigger. As for Kiffin, enjoy the chaos because it’s not ending soon.
If the internet were burned down as many times as Hookstead says it does, it would be nothing but embers and ash by now.