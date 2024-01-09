Lane Kiffin Wants Kirby Smart Out Of The SEC And Coaching A Specific NFL Team

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin would be smiling if Kirby Smart decided to leave college football and take an NFL job.

Georgia has won two national championships in the past three seasons, and narrowly missed playing in the CFP, once again, after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.

Smart has built an absolute monster of a program in Athens, and the Bulldogs are now definitely a team nobody wants to face.

Fortunately for fans of other SEC teams, the Ole Miss head coach has a solid suggestions for where Kirby can coach next.

Lane Kiffin suggests Kirby Smart should coach the Falcons. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin floats Kirby Smart for Atlanta Falcons job.

The Atlanta Falcons fired Arthur Smith Monday, and the search is underway for a new leader of the program. In response to odds for who will be the next coach of the Falcons, Kiffin joked Monday night on X that his “pick” is the man currently responsible for running the Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart wasn’t even listed in the odds to begin with, but Kiffin would still like to see him out of the SEC.

Naturally, the internet had plenty of reactions to Kiffin’s suggestion Smart should see himself out of the SEC and go to the NFL.

This man is no friend of Kirby Smart, if he picks him for the Falcons. #GoDawgs https://t.co/2XGJ7jnh9m — Brandon Moore (@Brandon_Moore1) January 9, 2024

King troll 👑 ❤️ — TWoodsy (@TGWoodsy) January 9, 2024

Lane already scared 😂 — Pat 🐺 (@CFB_Pat) January 8, 2024

You’d love that — Vancity Sker 🌽 (@32ozRhuleAid) January 8, 2024

Kiffin has played Kirby Smart as a head coach just once, and that was this past season. It didn’t go well for the Rebels.

Georgia smashed Ole Miss 52-17 in absolutely dominating fashion. The bad news for Ole Miss and other SEC West teams is divisions are officially now done within the SEC.

That means teams that rarely played Georgia could start seeing the Bulldogs a lot more in the coming years. Given Kirby Smart’s insane 42-2 record over the past three years, I’m sure there’s a lot of coaches that would like to see him coaching any team in the NFL over staying in the SEC.

Lane Kiffin suggests Kirby Smart should leave Georgia for the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

While it’d be interesting to see what Smart could do in the NFL, he’s definitely not going anywhere. The man is having way too much success in Athens to leave. That’s bad news for Kiffin and all other opposing coaches.