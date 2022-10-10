Lane Kiffin Gives Brutally Honest Response About Coaching On The Hot Seat

It’s certainly not a secret about the ongoing situation at Auburn in regards to head coach Bryan Harsin and his job status with the Tigers. The same situation was ongoing at USC when Lane Kiffin was the man in charge, having to deal with outside noise regarding his status.

But as we enter a crucial week for Auburn, the talks don’t seem to be dying down as the Tigers head to Oxford for a showdown with Ole Miss. Following the game on Saturday, Auburn will enter a bye week, which could present an opportunity for the administration to make a decision about the longterm status of Harsin.

Trying to deal with outside noise, while also trying to focus on putting together the best game-plan possible can be challenging, to say the least.

On Monday, Lane Kiffin was asked about the challenges of keeping a team focused when there is so much noise coming from outside the football building. This led to Kiffin giving an honest response on his past situation, drawing laughter from media members in attendance.

“Um, well I didn’t do very good. I got fired after five games, so I’m probably not the one to ask how to do that. I mean, I was 3-2, so I’m probably not the right one to ask that.”

Kiffin’s comments came around the 6-minute mark of his press conference.

Kiffin was 28-15 during his time at USC, which ended in a small room just off the tarmac around 3 a.m. at the Los Angeles International Airport.

That story will live on forever, as will the one currently ongoing at Ole Miss.

As for Auburn and Bryan Harsin, this chapter of Harsin’s career seems to be closing with each loss that continues to pile up.

Auburn and Ole Miss will kickoff at 12pm ET on Saturday.