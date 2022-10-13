Lane Kiffin Shares Throwback Photo On Twitter, Tennessee Fans Collectively Combust

When it comes to college football coaches, Lane Kiffin is the undisputed king of Twitter. No other coach knows how to both stir the pot and use the bird app in a positive way like the Ole Miss head coach.

Kiffin sharing an old photo of him standing in a hallway to get under the skin of Tennessee fans is the latest example of his Twitter expertise.

On Wednesday night, Kiffin decided to share a photo Tennessee fans are all too familiar with. The photo, which he posted without a caption, shows Kiffin simply standing in a hallway looking at the ground.

The photo was taken moments before he announced he would be leaving Tennessee after just one season in Knoxville to take the head coaching job at USC.

He became enemy No. 1 in Knoxville, and still is to some Volunteer fans, when he stepped down in January of 2010.

While Tennessee fans immediately attacked Kiffin in the replies of the tweet, the photo can’t sit all too well with Ole Miss fans, either.

Kiffin has the Rebels rolling at 6-0 this season after a 10-win season a year ago, but his name is popping up in various coaching rumors. That, however, comes with the territory when you’re one of the best offensive minds in college football when job openings around the country become available.

Kiffin’s name will always be mentioned when big-name programs are looking for their next hed coach.

While the photo may make some Ole Miss fans nervous about him possibly bolting for another job, Tennessee fans decided to collectively combust and react with hatred.

Tennessee Fans React To Lane Kiffin Posting The Hallway Photo

Hahaha!! The mark of someone who must insert himself him into any discussion of something. TN is the topic these days and he just HAS to make@it about him. Sadly, very predictable. — Ryan Altizer (@RyanAltizer) October 13, 2022

News flash pal, not too many people even care about this anymore. Hell, I never did. This is pathetic. We've moved on to bigger and better things. Literally. Sorry you just can't seem to do the same. 🤦‍♀️🤡 — Burrito Peggy B. 🌮🧡 🍊 🏈⚾️🏀🍺🍕🍊 (@HowBoutDemVols) October 13, 2022

I know it hurts, Lane. Worst decision you ever made in your career, but you learned from it. Seeing Tennessee where they are right now is something that probably makes your heart ache a little, as it should. Could’ve been all yours, but you abandoned it. Vols are back, buddy. — 4TH AND TRUTH (@4thAndTruth) October 13, 2022

Your fault big guy.. we embraced you and loved you. Sucks to think about what could have been… a lot of us still aren’t over it either. 12 years later, we finally got our guy. — Luke Jackson (@lukejax59) October 13, 2022

Which one is it?

1. You posted this to troll Tennessee

2. You are starting to regret leaving Tennessee — JustinM (@JustinMVOL) October 13, 2022