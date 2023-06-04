Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin chose to stay at the University of Mississippi for multiple reasons, but his daughter may have been the biggest one. Landry moved to Oxford midway through high school and will attend Ole Miss as a freshman next fall.

She often is the driving force behind her father’s off-field antics. Whether he is turning down the Auburn job, watching a Nicholas Sparks movie with a group of Landry’s friends, rocking out on-stage at her graduation party, or paying for her and her sister’s incredibly expensive shopping spree, or carrying her pink shopping bag through New York, Lane is always keeping family top-of-mind.

And as is with any family, the kids love to play pranks on the parents.

Lane Kiffin got pranked Saturday.

Landry, who has more than 50,000 followers on TikTok, is always up to something. She loves to document her dad’s hilarious hi-jinx, and first went viral for getting her dad’s reaction to an ugly baby last spring.

Landry was back at it again over the weekend and convinced Lane that they had a stray cat somewhere in their house. She purchased a card that produces an audible “meow,” like a cat, every minute for eight hours and planted it somewhere in the home. It’s not quiet either.

Chaos ensued. Lane thought that the cat was in the vents. He looked everywhere. Even their dog, Juice, was confused by the noise.

It started out as confusion, but quickly turned to frustration and confusion.

“I swear to god, it’s stuck in the vent or something.”

And then the search began.

Unfortunately, Landry did not provide an update on how the saga came to a close. We desperately need a part two.

Did Lane find the card? Did she have to tell him before he called animal control? How did it end?