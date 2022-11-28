Lane Kiffin Drops Hilarious Tweet After Claim Of ‘Stringing Auburn Along’

Lane Kiffin continues to be a content machine in the college football world.

The Ole Miss football coach agreed to an extension with the Rebels after weeks of speculation that he might cut and run for Auburn.

That never happened, but that doesn’t mean Kiffin has continued to stoke the flames online.

Lane Kiffin trolls people on social media. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In response to a tweet claiming he had been “purposely stringing Auburn along to force” the Tigers “into a panic hire” out of friendship with Nick Saban, the former Alabama OC tweeted that he’s BFFs with the seven-time national champion.

BFF — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 27, 2022

You can say a lot of things about Lane Kiffin, but the one thing you can’t say is that he doesn’t know how to stir the pot on social media.

The man thrives in chaos. Just look at how he handled the Auburn situation for proof of that fact. Kiffin was openly mocking a report he was leaving.

Now, after an incredibly chaotic and crazy over the past week, Lane Kiffin is staying in Oxford and responding to tweets about “stringing Auburn along” because he’s buddies with Saban.

Are you not entertained? Stuff like this is a reminder that college football is the best sport on the planet. It’s also a reminder that you shouldn’t ever take yourself too seriously. Nobody gets out of life alive.

Have some fun with it.

Lane Kiffin responds to claim he strung Auburn along. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Never change, Lane. Never change. The internet and college football are both better when he’s just cutting it loose.