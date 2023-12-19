Trailer For Delta Force War Movie Promises Death And Plenty Of Violence

Videos by OutKick

Will “Land of Bad” be the country’s next great action movie?

There’s nothing dudes love more than watching a great action movie where bullets fly, bad guys die and good guys win. It’s hardwired into our DNA as American guys. Well, Russell Crowe’s upcoming new film appears to fit the mold.

The plot is described as follows, “When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer (Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe) as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.”

Sold. Sold so fast it’s not even funny. Fire up the trailer below and then we’ll dive in.

“Land of Bad” looks like a very fun movie.

Now, I’m sure there are some military experts out there who are laughing at some of the things in the trailer, such as when that guy tried to free hand a massive rifle.

That’s not realistic at all, but one of the things that drives actual Delta Force guys wild is when hardos on the internet judge tactics in movies. It’s meant for entertainment.

It’s not meant to be treated like actual combat. The plot, while awesome, is pretty unrealistic to begin with. The idea a small group could ambush an entire Delta Force team and not get immediately obliterated is comical. Read about what happened on April 2, 2003 when hundreds of Iraqi special forces ambushed 40 Delta Force commandos. It was a bloodbath, but not for the good guys.

"[Then] we started hearing radio calls, 'Hey, we got some people hit.'"



Former Delta Force operator Brad Thomas talks about a famous War on Terror battle and the death of American hero Andy Fernandez.



Never forget all those who paid the ultimate price. pic.twitter.com/Iak9JA2XmO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 31, 2022

However, if I’m willing to suspend reality, then I shouldn’t have any problem enjoying “Land of Bad.” Troops being cut off and on the run always makes for an interesting premise.

It’s one of the reasons why “Lone Survivor” was such a popular movie. Granted, that’s based on a true story involving Navy SEALs, and this is complete fiction.

However, it’s still great to see the movie appears like it will have plenty of action. You rarely see movies involving Delta Force ever get made, but as the curtain gets pulled back more and more (you’re welcome), people are only getting more and more interested in the most elite soldiers on the planet.

Retired Delta Force operator Dave Nielsen doesn't regret a single person he killed and says there's no better feeling in the world than pulling the trigger on a terrorist.



God bless the fact men like him exist. The world would be a lot less safe without him and his teammates. pic.twitter.com/UEZKEVpSiF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2023

You can catch “Land of Bad” starting February 16. As a massive military nerd fascinated by war movies and Delta Force, I’ll absolutely be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts on the movie and The Unit at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.