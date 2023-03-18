Famous Actor From ‘The Wire’ Dead At 60

Videos by OutKick

Actor Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60.

The man famous for playing Cedric Daniels in the legendary HBO series “The Wire” was found dead by police at his California home Friday, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported a cause of death isn’t known at this time, but police believe Reddick died of natural causes.

“The Wire” star Lance Reddick dies at the age of 60. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Lance Reddick had a great career.

This one hits hard for fans of “The Wire” and the rest of Reddick’s work. Sixty seems like such an incredibly young age to pass away at.

It seems like an incredibly young age for a man, who had no publicly known health issues, to die.

Lance Reddick dead at the age of 60. The cause of death isn’t known at this time, but police believe it was natural causes. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Reddick, who received an MFA from Yale, was one hell of a talented guy. He was incredible on “The Wire” for all five seasons as Cedric Daniels. He demanded your attention whenever he was on the screen.

Whenever Reddick was talking and performing on screen, you had to pay attention.

However, “The Wire” was hardly the only hit Reddick had a role in. He also appeared in “Lost,” the “John Wick” movies, “Angel Has Fallen,” “Fringe,” “American Horror Story” and other big projects.

His list of credits speaks for itself. Lance Reddick was one hell of a talented actor, even if he didn’t get the recognition he definitely deserved.

Now, at the age of 60 he’s passed away. It’s definitely a huge loss for the acting community. He was a huge talent, by all accounts an awesome person and now he’s gone. Our thoughts and prayers here at OutKick are with his family during this incredibly tragic and sad time.