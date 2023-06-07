Former Broncos RB Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Videos by OutKick

Former Denver Broncos running back Lance Ball faces incredibly serious criminal charges.

Ball, who spent time with four different NFL teams, was taken into custody Monday on charges of domestic violence, assault in the second degree and criminal mischief, according to KDVR.

Police were called to a home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado after there was a report of a physical domestic disturbance. Ball was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with the unnamed victim, who allegedly suffered a “significant” head injury.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the same report. The alleged altercation started when Ball returned from golfing and drinking. Further details aren’t known at this time.

Lance Ball arrested on multiple charges. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lance Ball arrested.

Ball has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system in America, and we should all be grateful that’s the case.

Having said that, these aren’t minor slap on the wrist charges. The former Broncos running back is accused of causing a serious head injury during the argument and is facing three total charges – two of which are very serious.

Former Denver Broncos running back Lance Ball was arrested Monday on domestic violence charges. (Photo By Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Ball went undrafted in 2008 after being a standout running back for the Maryland Terrapins. He bounced around the NFL before landing with the Broncos from 2009-2012. He finished his NFL career with 801 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He never played again after being released by the Broncos in August 2013.

Lance Ball spent time with several teams in the NFL before his career ended in August 2013. He now faces domestic violence charges. (Photo By AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

This is a fluid situation. Check back to OutKick for more updates on Ball’s arrest as we have them.