Is Lana Del Rey A Witch? Star Singer Breaks Silence After Witchcraft Allegations

Lana Del Rey doesn’t seem happy about being accused of having demonic powers gained through witchcraft.

A viral video from Traci Coston showing people moving in a bit of weird fashion during a Del Rey concert, and she claimed it was proof of “Demonic Energy” knocking people over.

As an unbiased person without a dog in this fight, I must admit that I don’t see anything resembling demonic energy or witchcraft (does this woman think Harry Potter is real?), and it looks like people are just swaying back and forth in unison.

Crazy, I know, but that simple explanation doesn’t work. It must be witchcraft, and Lana Del Rey doesn’t want to hear a word about it.

Lana Del Rey hits back at witchcraft allegations?

Well, the famous “Summertime Sadness” singer stumbled upon Coston’s video, and was NOT happy. I repeat, she was NOT happy.

“B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do. PS You’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way,” Del Rey wrote on the video, according to Fox News.

It appears comments are now turned off on the post, but screenshots of the comment are floating around online. You can see a screenshot below.

To be clear, Del Rey made comments several years ago about trying to put a curse on Donald Trump, but she seemed to be joking.

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of sh*t. I’m in line with Yoko [Ono] and John [Lennon] and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought… Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes,” Del Rey said at the time.

While it’s unlikely she was being serious, that would seem to be a point for Coston that Lana Del Rey is a witch. What an incredible sentence to type out and read.

However, she’s also been open about believing in God and told Quietus the following in 2011, according to Fox News:

My understanding of God has come from my own personal experiences… because I was in trouble so many times in New York that if you were me, you would believe in God too. When things get bad enough, your only resort is to lie in bed and start praying. I dunno about congregating once a week in a church and all that, but when I heard there is a divine power you can call on, I did. I suppose my approach to religion is like my approach to music — I take what I want and leave the rest.

Is Lana a witch?

I can’t believe this even needs to be said, but I don’t think Lana Del Rey is a witch. Granted, the world is full of crazy stuff, but one of the most popular musicians being a witch just doesn’t make sense.

As fellow “Harry Potter” fans know, the magical community in those books was completely secret. Casting spells on concertgoers doesn’t seem very subtle in the era of iPhones.

But perhaps that’s what a witch would want us to think. It’s a complex situation.

Obviously, I’m being sarcastic, but this is another great example of the internet being undefeated. A woman goes viral for claiming Lana Del Rey can apparently do witchcraft – something that isn’t real – and she’s compelled to respond by writing, “B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do. PS You’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

What an awesome time to be alive. We have a music superstar firing shots online over allegations of demonic energy and witchcraft. Are you not entertained?

Now, I would like to hedge. On the off chance of .000000000000001% Lana Del Rey is a witch, please don’t curse me. Come join me on American Joyride to discuss it or give me concert tickets so I can watch rich girls in their 20s pretend to have daddy issues.