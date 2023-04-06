Lame: Boston Marathon Betting Bid Nixed By Mass. Gaming Commission

Videos by OutKick

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission got on its high horse Thursday by voting down Boston-based DraftKings Sportsbook‘s request to accept bets on the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Due to its traditions, duration, and qualification-based entry system, the Boston Marathon has established itself as the premier event in the sport of road racing. The Boston Marathon was originally a local event, but its fame and status have attracted runners from all over the world. An excerpt DraftKings Sportsbook’s betting request to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, courtesy of Boston25News.com.

DraftKings hoped to book action for the 127th annual Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17. Until the Boston Athletic Association wrote a letter whining about this to the Mass. Gaming Commission and it got shot down, decisively.

In a unanimous vote, four members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission rejected a request submitted by DraftKings, the Massachusetts on-line betting giant, to allow wagers on this year’s Boston Marathon. https://t.co/wtKYdiltSW — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 6, 2023

Boo, the Massholes of the BAA who are degen-shaming would-be marathon gamblers. So someone wants to get action on the Boston Marathon. What’s the big deal? There are dumber things to bet on.

I view gambling on track and field or a marathon similar to drinking hard seltzer. As in, I’m very against it but I’m not going to shame others for drinking that nonsense. You want to gamble on a stupid foot race? Whatever.

The amount of other events you can gamble on at DraftKings is ridiculous. Or other U.S. sportsbooks for that matter. I’m talking Cornhole, the Academy Awards, European Handball, something called “Snooker”, etc.

A general view of the Fenway Park video board message “Mile 27 Boston Marathon Post-Race Party” greeting 2022 Boston Marathon runners and guests. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Boston Marathon runs on Patriot Day, which is a Beantown holiday and this kind of a buzzkill. Along with the race, the Red Sox host the LA Angels at Fenway Park for a 11:10 a.m. ET first pitch.

Also, the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs start that Monday and the Boston Bruins have home-ice in the playoffs. It’ll be an awesome sports day in Boston that could be made awesome-r if the Mass. Gaming Commission weren’t such curmudgeons.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.