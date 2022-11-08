Lamar Jackson Gets In Heated Exchange With Offensive Lineman

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got fired up with a lineman Monday night against the Saints.

During the fourth quarter of the 27-13 win for Baltimore, the dual-threat QB appeared to exchange some incredibly intense words with lineman Brandon Stanley following a delay of game penalty.

Stanley appeared to try to calm Jackson down before the two got face to face. Ultimately, teammates separated them.

A closer look at the animated exchange between Lamar Jackson and Ronnie Stanley, with Jackson expressing clear frustration pic.twitter.com/XQggwvE9eg — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 8, 2022

After the game, Jackson made it clear everything is good with Stanley and “we are going to do that sometimes.”

“Ronnie got on me, that’s what it is. We brothers. We are going to do that sometimes.”



Lamar Jackson on him and Ronnie Stanley, before ending with a “Thank You Ms. Lisa (Salters.” https://t.co/cvnl3y6G7A — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) November 8, 2022

While people love digging into everything negative like it’s the Zapruder film, nobody should overreact about this situation.

Football is a passionate sport. Sometimes, tensions and tempers flare, especially after a mistake happens late in the game.

If guys aren’t angry, they probably don’t care enough.

At the end of the day, winning is all that matters. Winning solves everything. Now, the Ravens are 6-3 and chugging along.

A brief dustup will soon be forgotten. It probably already is by everyone in the locker room.

Lamar Jackson argues with offensive lineman Brandon Stanley. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/koestreicher34/status/1589825414255771654)

No need to make this a massive deal. Players sometimes get fired up. It’s a positive sign. Not something to criticize.