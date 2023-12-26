Lamar Jackson Calls Out Mike Florio For Ripping Ravens; Pro Football Talk Founder Apologizes

Videos by OutKick

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on blast after Monday night’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The football pundit Florio had foolishly predicted that the Niners would absolutely smoke the Ravens ahead of last night’s matchup and was stunningly caught with his foot, or the football in his mouth.

Something that Lamar Jackson wanted him and the whole world to know after defeating the Ravens 33-19 and scoring touchdowns. Oh, and the Ravens defense forced picked off Brock Purdy and backup Sam Darnold five total times.

🗣️ “We play ball. And we showed that.” pic.twitter.com/D1UEZOemF0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 26, 2023

‘FLORIO DISRESPECTED US’

Prior to Monday night’s game, Mike Florio said that the 49ers would “kick the shi*” out of Baltimore, something that Jackson didn’t forget when asked by a reporter after the game.

“[Mike Florio] can have his opinion, but don’t just talk like that. That’s disrespectful. That’s very disrespectful. Not to take away from the 49ers at all, because they’re great all across the board, but we’re going to come to play as well,” Jackson told reporters after initially calling out Florio in the tunnel after the game.

“Our record (isn’t a) fluke. We play ball, and we showed that. He just needs to keep doing his job, but just don’t come off like that towards us. That’s disrespectful, like I said, because he isn’t putting the pads on. If he was putting the pads on, I feel like it would’ve been different for him. He wouldn’t say that. He’d be respectful,” the MVP-contending quarterback said.

Lamar is right. I apologize for how I phrased my opinion. I believed the 49ers were dramatically better than every other team in the NFL: Cowboys, Eagles, Chiefs, Dolphins, everyone. The Ravens proved otherwise. They deserve complete and total respect for what they accomplished. https://t.co/4ja4gvuWnc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 26, 2023

FLORIO APOLOGIZED ON TWITTER AFTERWORDS

It appears Florio is concerned about being on the wrong end of the Ravens organization as the team continues to show they have plans to go deep into the playoffs. That’s because Florio uncharacteristically apologized for his comments after being called out by Jackson to the football world.

“Lamar is right. I apologize for how I phrased my opinion. I believed the 49ers were dramatically better than every other team in the NFL: Cowboys, Eagles, Chiefs, Dolphins, everyone. The Ravens proved otherwise. They deserve complete and total respect for what they accomplished,” he wrote – something that Florio doesn’t allow his own readers to do on Pro Football Talk anymore.

Last night’s Ravens victory couldn’t have come for a better time for the team as they now sit at 12-3 with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Meanwhile, the 11-4 49ers will now have to hope that injuries sustained to offensive lineman Trent Williams (groin) and Brock Purdy (shoulder stinger) aren’t long term.