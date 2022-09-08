Lamar Jackson Explains Motive Behind Cryptic Miami Dolphins Picture Last Week

Lamar Jackson set the Twitter world on fire last week when he liked an image of himself photoshopped in a Miami Dolphins uniform.

A weird move for any quarterback to make, especially one who is pretty publicly seeking a contract extension from his current team.

Jackson recently revealed that Friday is the deadline to get a deal done with the Ravens, who drafted the former South Florida product in the first round back in 2018.

Speaking of South Florida …

Jackson and the Dolphins have been somewhat linked for years.

He was a star at Boynton Beach High School, but for some reason both football teams in Miami – the Hurricanes and Dolphins – passed on him over the next several years.

Dolphins and Lamar Jackson forever linked

There have also been reports in the past that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted the team to take Jackson back in 2018.

So, yeah … Jackson and the Dolphins have always had a thing. But, according to the QB himself, the Twitter like had nothing to do with that.

Take a listen:

Alrighty, then!

Lamar was just trolling us. No need to panic, Ravens Flock. No need to get excited, Fins Fam. Jackson is just tired of everyone assuming he wants to leave Baltimore, so he decided to return the favor.

“It’s a great organization, a friendly organization and I love being here,” Jackson said of the Ravens. “Now I’m seeing Tweets like, ‘he wants out because he’s liking stuff.’ Yeah, it’s because I see ya’ll engaging in that way. So I’m like, all right, I’m gonna play back.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson liked a photoshopped picture of him in a Dolphins uniform last week. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

I guess I buy it, right? At the same time, seems like an awful convenient way to back out of an unfortunate Twitter like. We’ve all been there before Lamar, so don’t feel bad.

In any event, the Jackson-Ravens saga is certainly worth watching as we head into the season. 

