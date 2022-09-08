Lamar Jackson set the Twitter world on fire last week when he liked an image of himself photoshopped in a Miami Dolphins uniform.

A weird move for any quarterback to make, especially one who is pretty publicly seeking a contract extension from his current team.

Jackson recently revealed that Friday is the deadline to get a deal done with the Ravens, who drafted the former South Florida product in the first round back in 2018.

Speaking of South Florida …

Jackson and the Dolphins have been somewhat linked for years.

He was a star at Boynton Beach High School, but for some reason both football teams in Miami – the Hurricanes and Dolphins – passed on him over the next several years.

Lamar Jackson liked a picture of himself in a Dolphins jersey pic.twitter.com/EltIT34c2g — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 29, 2022

Dolphins and Lamar Jackson forever linked

There have also been reports in the past that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted the team to take Jackson back in 2018.

So, yeah … Jackson and the Dolphins have always had a thing. But, according to the QB himself, the Twitter like had nothing to do with that.

Take a listen:

On the @GoJoShow, Lamar Jackson basically says he liked a tweet of himself in a Dolphins jersey as a joke for everyone who thinks he wants out of Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/kdc6F54CYX — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 8, 2022

Alrighty, then!

Lamar was just trolling us. No need to panic, Ravens Flock. No need to get excited, Fins Fam. Jackson is just tired of everyone assuming he wants to leave Baltimore, so he decided to return the favor.

“It’s a great organization, a friendly organization and I love being here,” Jackson said of the Ravens. “Now I’m seeing Tweets like, ‘he wants out because he’s liking stuff.’ Yeah, it’s because I see ya’ll engaging in that way. So I’m like, all right, I’m gonna play back.”

I guess I buy it, right? At the same time, seems like an awful convenient way to back out of an unfortunate Twitter like. We’ve all been there before Lamar, so don’t feel bad.

In any event, the Jackson-Ravens saga is certainly worth watching as we head into the season.