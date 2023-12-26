Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Seem To Harbor Any Ill-Will Toward Official Who Tripped Him For Safety

Videos by OutKick

One of the wildest moments in the Baltimore Ravens‘ 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers came early Monday after an official took a tumble in the end zone leading to a safety and the first points of the game for San Francisco. However, Lamar Jackson doesn’t seem to be upset at the official who tripped him.

Although it certainly helps that they wound up winning that game. That or he saved all of his ire for Mike Florio.

It happened in the first quarter when Jackson was under pressure and raced back into the end zone, that’s where he tripped over umpire Alex Moore who tripped over that pesky goal line while he was backpedaling.

Jackson then tripped over Moore, and all the way down dumped the ball out of bounds and was dealt a penalty for intentional grounding in the end zone which resulted in a safety.

LAMAR JACKSON TRIPPED OVER THE REFEREE AND GOT HIT WITH AN INTENTIONAL GROUNDING FOR A SAFETY LMAOpic.twitter.com/VzhbxhtUIa — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 26, 2023

That had to be extremely frustrating, but after the game, Jackson was a class act about the incident.

Lamar Jackson said umpire Alex Moore apologized for falling in front of him, which led to the safety pic.twitter.com/PaVeurxZDX — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 26, 2023

Lamar Jackson Was A Class Act About The Incident Which Is Better Than Most Of Us Would’ve Done

“He came back and apologized, like, ‘My bad,’ but it’s all good,” Jackson said after the game. “It’s all good. But those two points helped them out a lot.”

Jackson said that something similar had happened to him before, only that time he got away. In fact, here’s a picture of it. It happened in 2020.

Lamar Jackson trips over an official in 2020. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Talk about handling a tough moment with some serious class… although that’s a lot easier after a big 33-19 win. Jackson seems like a nice enough guy, but if that play was the decider in oh, say, a 19-17 loss, he might be a little less good-natured about it.

I know I would. If that happened to me, I’d make Patrick Mahomes whining about the infamous Kadarius Toney offside call seem minor. I’d be calling the league office incessantly and lawyering up in a bid to have the call overturned.

Fortunately, that was unnecessary as Brock Purdy threw enough picks to make that safety completely trivial and hand the Ravens a massive W late in the year.

