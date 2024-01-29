Lamar Jackson, About To Take Some Deserved Criticism, Can Only Answer With Better Play

Videos by OutKick

BALTIMORE — It might be a good idea for Lamar Jackson to simply take some time off and get away.

He probably shouldn’t open up social media. He probably would be better off not listening to sports talk radio or pundit talk TV.

Because it’s about to get seriously ugly for the Baltimore Ravens quarterback out there in those opinion streets. And it’s not a place for the weak.

This dude ran for 3 less yards than Lamar Jackson today



pic.twitter.com/uU5K5z0dY6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2024

Lamar Jackson Performance Disappoints

Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. And for the Ravens, losing to the Chiefs does not diminish their reputation because those other guys in red are the NFL’s latest dynasty.

The Chiefs are that team.

The problem for Jackson is everyone thought he was the guy to dethrone that team.

Jackson was supposed to be the guy bringing a dual threat style to this title game that previously seemed almost unstoppable. He was the presumptive MVP and supposed to prove it. Jackson, at home and playing great in last week’s victory over Houston, was supposed to carry the torch and carry it over to this game.

And he didn’t.

Jackson left this game with a subpar 75.5 quarterback rating. And a horrible interception in the end zone. And having barely completed 50 percent of his passes. Jackson left this game to more mocking memes and gifs than he had passing yards.

OBJ to Lamar Jackson after the game pic.twitter.com/VafcXUPIwQ — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) January 28, 2024

Memes Mocking Lamar Jackson Begin

So these are going to be some maddening days ahead if Jackson is going to be reading about himself. And by that I mean more maddening than this game.

“We’re mad,” Jackson said. “[We were] one game away from the Super Bowl – what I’ve been talking about and my team has been talking about all season. And we fell short.

“The offense, we didn’t put [enough] on the board. We scored once. That’s not like us. We drove the ball down the field – that’s cool – but we’ve got to put points on the board. I feel like my team is just angry. [We’re] not frustrated; we’re just angry, because we know how hard we worked to get here.”

It’s commendable that Jackson isn’t making excuses. He’s admitting his unit fell short. He fell short. The problem with that is it’s all going to make him a narrative player now.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens is pressured by Drue Tranquill #23 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson Dogged By Narrative Again

He’s familiar with the situation because he’s been a narrative player in the past.

Remember the NFL had a narrative for him at the Indianapolis Combine years ago when some teams wanted him to work out as a wide receiver instead of quarterback.

Remember pundits set a narrative when he struggled throwing the ball parts of his rookie season, saying he couldn’t win from the pocket.

And, of course, remember the narrative that he’s all show in the regular season but no go in the playoffs. That one, unfortunately for Jackson, is going to stick for a while.

Because he’s now 2-4 in the playoffs as Baltimore’s starting quarterback. He came into this postseason with uninspiring statistics and leaves with this one that suggests he’s got a long way to go:

Jackson has 6 career playoff touchdowns. And 6 career playoff interceptions. On Sunday, he had one touchdown pass and one interception.

BALTIMORE, MD – JANUARY 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson, Ravens ‘Got To Do Better’

Not good enough.

“Like I said earlier, [it was] turnovers,” Jackson said, explaining why the Ravens lost. “They [were] batting the ball down, but I’ve still got to navigate the throw the best way I could. We’ve just got to put points on the board. That’s our job. We get paid to do that, and we scored once today. They scored twice on offense. We’ve got to do better.”

Late in Sunday’s game, when the Ravens were all but certain of their 17-10 loss, the CBS cameras showed Ravens veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. consoling Jackson in the bench area. Jackson wasn’t emotional. He was just feeling like the rest of his teammates.

Angry. Defeated.

The difference is most of the Ravens players don’t have to deal with legacy. Or narrative.

Jackson does.

“When you have a player like Lamar who, 30 years from now, we’ll speak Lamar Jackson’s name, and everyone is going to know and remember, there are certain moments that define you – defining moments in your career — and this is just one that will be in his career,” Beckham Jr. said.

“The greats have all been through tough times, and I don’t think this is going to stop him from wanting to get to the ultimate goal. I think, if anything, he’s going to work even harder. He wants it bad. I had never seen somebody so locked in and just in their flow and in their era, and I just felt like it was his time.”

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy while speaking with CBS broadcaster Jim Nance during the trophy presentation after the Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes Overshadows Jackson

This is the Patrick Mahomes era. He’s been to six consecutive AFC championship games. He’s about to play in his fourth Super Bowl.

Jackson has much work ahead of him to escape that shadow.

So how does he answer? Does he take his frustration and somehow channel it into fuel for future success?

“I’m not frustrated at all,” Jackson said. “I’m angry about losing. We were a game away from the Super Bowl. We’ve been waiting all this time, all these moments for an opportunity like this, and we fell short, but I feel like our team is going to build.

“This offseason, we’re going to get right, get better, grind and try to be in this position again but on the other side of victory.”

That’s really the only thing Jackson can do now. That and staying away from social media for a while.

