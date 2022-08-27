Lakers’ Westbrook More Likely To Be Traded, Sent Home After Beverly Deal

It appears increasingly likely that Russell Westbrook’s days with the Los Angeles Lakers are numbered.

Earlier this week the Lakers finalized a deal with the Utah Jazz that brought in point guard Patrick Beverly. This is thought to be yet another sign that the Lakers are looking to move the nine-time All-Star.

According to CBS Sports, the Lakers have had conversations with multiple teams about dealing Westbrook. None of those talks have gone anywhere, and that is thought to be because of the Lakers’ reluctance to part with any first-round draft picks.

The writing has been on the wall for Westbrook, especially when owner Jeanie Buss didn’t even mention him while talking about the team’s future.

There’s still plenty of time for the Lakers to find Westbrook a new home. They open their season on October 18 against the Golden State Warriors.