Lakers Still Searching For Coach; Set To Interview Ex-Nets HC Kenny Atkinson

The Lakers intend to interview former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson for their coaching vacancy, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Most recently, Atkinson has served as an assistant under Tyronn Lue with the crosstown Clippers.

Along with Atkinson, ex-Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson is said to be among the candidates with the Lakers.

Atkinson coached the Nets from 2016-20, compiling a 118-190 record and leading them to the playoffs in 2019.

He was fired just before the season was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Along with the Clippers, he has been an assistant with the Knicks and Hawks.

The Lakers are looking to replace Frank Vogel, fired immediately after the season.

ESPN story on the Lakers getting permission to interview Kenny Atkinson for franchise's head coaching job: https://t.co/f3Cf3dTGIN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 12, 2022

