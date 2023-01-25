Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Discovers Teammate Got Traded During Twitch Live Stream

Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder will forever remember where he was when Los Angeles pulled off a trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.

Schroder was in an awkward position when the trade news fell: live-streaming on his Twitch account and reacting in real-time as his teammate Kendrick Nunn got shipped off to Washington for Hachimura.

Schorder’s reaction was a genuine shock.

WATCH:

“What trade? Rui? Oh no, hell no,” Schroder said. “Rui for Kendrick Nunn? Oh my god, I gotta text Rui. I gotta text Kendrick Nunn. That’s crazy, man; the NBA it’s a business — insane. Man, that’s…”

Dennis Schroder finding out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade on his live Twitch stream. Awkward.pic.twitter.com/nuJm5aDW8x — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 24, 2023

Though Schroder’s face was probably disappointed to see Nunn leave the team, he was likely on board with the swap.

With Hachimura, the Lakers are receiving much-needed size on the wing and a capable shooter to aid LA’s issues on both sides of the ball — be it scoring or defense.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka also surrendered three second-round picks, but in the grand scheme of things, it was the right decision. Especially with the team eager to ship out Nunn, who’s been a near bust for the Lakeshow.