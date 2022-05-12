LeBron James Wants You To Know He Works Out

LeBron James may not be winning on the court as much these days, but the man’s still got a 300-esque build at the age of 37.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted a shirtless selfie during a 5 a.m. pump session, hyping himself up for a revenge campaign in 2022-23.

James knows that he’ll have to stay in prime condition to carry the massive expectations for the Lakers this upcoming season, after missing the playoffs this season.

Frequently hampered by injuries to James and Anthony Davis and a lack of chemistry with newcomer Russell Westbrook, the Lakers finished 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 33-49 season,.

LeBron, AD and Westbrook were lauded by the Lakers as the next Big Three, but ultimately fell flat in 2021.

After the disappointing result, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel got the boot.

Right now, they have no new coach in place, Westbrook’s contract is ready to burn a hole in the organization’s pocket once he’s traded, and an aging albeit ripped LeBron James is posing for gym selfies. The dysfunctional Lakers will remain in basketball purgatory until they work out a real plan.

