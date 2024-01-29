Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell Fined $15K After Inconsequentially Kicking A Basketball

Videos by OutKick

Brainiacs at the NBA’s head offices are still making bank on erratic behavior from league players and coaches. But this latest fine assigned by the NBA landed out of bounds with most fans.

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $15,000 for throwing a basketball into the stands.

D’Angelo Russell’s ‘foul’ move wasn’t as deliberate as it sounds.

D’Angelo Russell has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the stands following the Lakers’ 145-144 double overtime win over the Warriors, the NBA has announced.pic.twitter.com/DV0yV6oGyb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2024

The final second of the double-overtime game counted down and a Warriors played heaved the ball for the final shot. Knowing the clock hit double zeroes, Russell kicked the ball on its way down, in celebration of the Lakers’ hard-fought 145-144 win.

Far from a ‘Malice at the Palace’ -level incident, the league still decided to fine Russell, reminding fans how much of a buzz kill the NBA can be from time to time.

Considering $15,000 can purchase a solid used car in most parts of town, dropping this type of hammer on the player is insane — even if Russell’s a rich athlete.

The following has been released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/I3EJ0XD3TT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 29, 2024

The Lakers barely survived their trip to Chase Center on Saturday. Russell had every reason to be thrilled that L.A. won, especially since they’re not the same feared franchise as before.

Heck, a win over the Pistons could send this modern Lakers squad into celebration.

Much like Sunday’s ‘taunting‘ penalty in the NFL, the NBA needs to ease up and let the players react.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is congratulated by D’Angelo Russell #1 after he made a basket in double overtime against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. The Lakers won 145-144. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)