Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell Fined $15K After Inconsequentially Kicking A Basketball

Brainiacs at the NBA’s head offices are still making bank on erratic behavior from league players and coaches. But this latest fine assigned by the NBA landed out of bounds with most fans.
Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $15,000 for throwing a basketball into the stands.
D’Angelo Russell’s ‘foul’ move wasn’t as deliberate as it sounds.
The final second of the double-overtime game counted down and a Warriors played heaved the ball for the final shot. Knowing the clock hit double zeroes, Russell kicked the ball on its way down, in celebration of the Lakers’ hard-fought 145-144 win.
Far from a ‘Malice at the Palace’ -level incident, the league still decided to fine Russell, reminding fans how much of a buzz kill the NBA can be from time to time.
Considering $15,000 can purchase a solid used car in most parts of town, dropping this type of hammer on the player is insane — even if Russell’s a rich athlete.
The Lakers barely survived their trip to Chase Center on Saturday. Russell had every reason to be thrilled that L.A. won, especially since they’re not the same feared franchise as before.
Heck, a win over the Pistons could send this modern Lakers squad into celebration.
Much like Sunday’s ‘taunting‘ penalty in the NFL, the NBA needs to ease up and let the players react.
