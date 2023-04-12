Lakers Fans Cry About Officiating, Shout ‘Refs You Suck’ At The Crypt

Videos by OutKick

Lakers fans complained about officiating against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the Lakers trailing by seven, 68-61, halfway through the third quarter, Lakers fans broke out in possibly the loudest REFS YOU SUCK chant of the year.

Listening to a fanbase whose team has received a laundry list of vital calls made in their favor cry about officiating was amusing.

WATCH:

As clear of a “Ref You Suck!” Chant you will ever hear pic.twitter.com/WTNIDuWMBU — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) April 12, 2023

READ: DILLON BROOKS CALLS OUT LEBRON JAMES, LAKERS AS EASY MONEY MATCHUP FOR GRIZZLIES IN PLAYOFFS

The Crypt erupted as the Lakers got a contested foul, one quarter after getting shafted when big man Jarred Vanderbilt was called for goaltending. From all angles, it looked like a block, and the two-point call for Minnesota riled up Lakers fans.

The refs called goaltending on this block by Jarred Vanderbilt in the Lakers-Wolves game 😳



The Lakers (-380 ML) currently trail the Wolves by double digits going into halftime…



Did the refs make the right call? pic.twitter.com/mDDAOs6J2F — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) April 12, 2023

Holistically, the Lakers are still a team that’s been bailed out plenty by refs. It’s one of the best running gags in the NBA.

Fouls almost came back to sink the Lakers. With 0.1 left in the game, up by three points, Lakers big man Anthony Davis fouled Memphis’ Mike Conley. After three shots at the charity stripe, Conley sent the game into overtime.

Los Angeles bested Minnesota, 108-102, in overtime. The Lakers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1 of the Western Conference playoffs.

Only Lakers fans can unironically scream refs you suck while being saved by them all year 💀 pic.twitter.com/GzByREKF2V — Jake Camarda the punt god (@Dapuntgod) April 12, 2023